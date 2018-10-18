Beauty And The Beast in magical new production

A wonderful treat for dance fans of all ages is Beauty And The Beast by Ballet Theatre Uk at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday October 21 from 6pm.

Inspired by the original tale, this production tells the story of Belle who is captured by the Beast; little does she know that he is a Prince cursed by a magical Enchantress. Set to a stunning classical score this production will showcase new choreography by artistic director, Christopher Moore, as well as new sets and costumes.

Ballet Theatre UK is offering group booking to local dance schools at £10 a ticket. Tickets £13-£17 from box office.

