The latest film in J.K Rowling wizarding blockbusters

Older children will love J.K Rowling’s latest epic of the wizarding world - Fantastic Beasts - The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) which is being screened at Eastbourne Curzon at 2pm, 4.50pm and 7.45pm from Friday November 23.

The cast includes Katharine Waterston, Jude Law and Johnny Depp with Eddie Redmayne taking the lead. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even amongst truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.

