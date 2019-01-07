James And The Giant Peach at the Towner

A Roald Dahl favourite, James And The Giant Peach, will be screened on Sunday January 12 from 10.30am at the Towner Art Gallery.

Henry Selick’s 1996 animation movie inventively blends live action sequences with stop motion animation as it follows James’ adventure. One afternoon, James discovers a giant peach and climbs in, only to find it is inhabited by a number of talking insects. Rolling into the sea inside the enormous fruit, James and his new friends set sail for New York. Produced by Tim Burton, the film stars Joanna Lumley, Miriam Margoyles, Susan Sarandon, Simon Callow, Richard Dreyfuss.

