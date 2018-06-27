Get creative in the sunshine with Towner On The Beach

Fancy making art on the beach this summer? On the first weekends of July, August and September, Eastbourne’s Towner Art Gallery is taking over one of the town’s classic beach huts between the Wish Tower and the Lifeguard Station for Towner On The Beach.

Each month, the gallery has invited a different local artist to lead creative activities inspired by their current Arts Council Collection National Partner Exhibition At Altitude, which continues until Sunday 30 September.

Drop in to Beach Hut 37 anytime between 11-5pm on the weekend sessions to make new friends, meet local artists and take part in a variety of free creative activities.

Towner on the Beach is suitable for all ages, no booking is required, all materials will be provided and donations are welcome.

On Saturday July 7 and Sunday July 8, using Google Earth images of Eastbourne seafront and drawing materials found on the beach, explore the forms and shapes that landscapes can begin to take on when seen from the air; led by artist Liz Corkhill.

On Saturday August 4 and Sunday August 5 take a bird’s eye view and make mirrored flying objects, using a combination of physical and digital gain a new perspective on our environment; led by artist Sally Colledge.

Saturday September 1 and Sunday September 2 make marbled maps using natural materials including sea water to draw your own new world; led by artist Ellen Love.