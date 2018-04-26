Get 50 percent off the last remaining Charleston tickets

From 12pm on Friday, April 27, through to 11.59pm on Sunday, April 29, there’s a rare opportunity to snap up the last remaining Charleston Festival tickets at a 50 percent discount.

If you haven’t already bought your tickets, now is your chance. Alternatively treat yourself to additional events and invite friends to join you. This offer applies to online bookings only.

Go www.charleston.org.uk/festival, make your choice and apply the code CF50% at the checkout to claim the discount.

Among the outstanding events is the chance to hear Kamila Shamsie discuss her new novel Home Fire with critic and journalist Catherine Taylor on Friday, May 25 (3pm). The novel has recently been shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction and is a contemporary re-imagining of Sophocles’s tragedy Antigone – a literary thriller about prejudice and the slide into radicalisation.

Don’t miss the chance to hear Oxford Professor of Poetry Simon Armitage on Thursday, May 24 (5.30pm), read from his new book The Unaccompanied, which reflects on our world of unreliable seasons and unstable co-ordinates. He discusses his work and writing career with Kate Kellaway, poetry editor of The Observer. Described as “the poet of his generation”, he once busked and walked the Pennine Way to make the book Walking Home.

From Sophocles to busking, Charleston has it all – including a glimpse into some of the most exciting developments in modern design, brought to the festival at 5.30pm on May 27, by Alice Rawsthorn, award-winning design critic and author. She believes that design plays its part in tackling environmental crises and climate change and in ensuring that new technologies are harnessed to deliver social benefits. Alice discusses her belief in design as a force for improving the way we live with Cathy Newman.

The full festival programme can be viewed on charleston.org.uk/festival.

There is a shuttle bus to and from Lewes train station for all the events.

