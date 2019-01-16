From local memories of Eastbourne to a mix of art in new exhibition

There is still time to catch Changes In Our Lifetime at DC1 Cafe & Gallery on Seaside Road in Eastbourne.

The exhibition presented by Community Stuff is a heritage project and all about the changes in our society over the last 90 years.

Community Stuff has been funded by Devonshire West Big Local to record the life stories of older residents to capture their experiences and memories before they are lost. The exhibition ends on Saturday January 19.

Coming next will be The Devonshire Collective Print Room Exhibition at DC1 Café & Gallery from Tuesday January 22 until Saturday February 9.

The Devonshire Collective Print Room is now in its third year and is an open exhibition: all works are for sale. Artists taking part are; Jan Turner, Val McClean, Michael Brown, Jacqui Stewart, Julian Freeman, Sheila Glendenning, Hazel Brent, Ali Nightingale, Marina Trowell, Tabitha Turner, Angela Parsons, Michaele Wynn Jones, Buddy Webb.

