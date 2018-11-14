First ever Frost Fair bringing together makers and crafters

Over 30 craftspeople from as far away as Cornwall and the Isle of Anglesey will converge on the newly restored Hay Barn at Charleston near Lewes for the first-ever Frost Fair, which will be the start of a whole range of seasonal events.

It will be held on Saturday November 24 and Sunday November 25.

With the barn specially decorated in greenery, Christmas trees and holly wreaths for sale and with plenty of local produce to sample, plus Rathfinny wines, mince pies and hot chocolate, this will be a chance for visitors to see what Charleston has to offer this winter.

There will be a huge range of crafts for sale, including ceramics, textiles, jewellery, knitwear, prints, homewares, toys and Christmas decorations. Two textile artists from Hastings – Melissa White and Josephine Doolan – will be joined by another Hastings-based business – Wini-Tapp – which designs paper products for children, including cut-out puppet kits, mobiles and garlands. The Frost Fair is open from 11-5pm. Admission £5, book on 01323 815150.

Other events coming up include a Christmas card woodcut workshop (November 27), a talk by Annie Sloan on chalk painting (December 2), winter wreath workshop (December 7); Gin and Jazz party (December 8) and Christmas cake decorating with artist and designer Cressida Bell (December 10).

