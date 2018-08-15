Find art in everyday objects in Towner’s upcoming show

The Everyday And Extraordinary is an exhibition exploring the found object in modern and contemporary art which comes to the Towner Art Gallery next month.

With work spanning 60 years from over 50 international artists, the show is a celebration and cabinet of curiosities spilling out of Towner’s first floor gallery and beyond.

Visitors will encounter The Everyday and Extraordinary immediately on entering Towner where David Batchelor’s neon-dressed found concrete mixer Pink Pimp Mix (2006), sits in the front window.

It will run from September 29 until January 6 2019. Selected from the Arts Council Collection with works from the New Art Gallery Walsall and Towner itself, the exhibition looks at the object as material, inspiration and subject in sculpture, painting, print, photography and animation, with pieces from the likes of Patrick Caulfield, Yoko Ono, Rachel Whiteread and Bill Woodrow.

