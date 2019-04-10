Dreams come true in Wonder Park family movie at Curzon cinema in Eastbourne

New animation movie Wonder Park (PG) opens at the Curzon cinema in Eastbourne on Friday April 12 with screenings daily at 2.10pm, 4pm, and 5.50pm.

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. One magical day, June is running through the woods to find her way home where she discovers an old rollercoaster car and climbs inside. She suddenly finds herself in Wonderland, an amusement park she had created in her mind and put aside. All of her rides and characters are brought to life.

