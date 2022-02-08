Tina Turner celebration coming up in Eastbourne

What's Love Got To Do With It

From the award-winning producers behind Whitney – Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? pays homage to one of the most iconic musical artists of the 20th century.

Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney – Queen of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) will be the night’s Tina, supported by a full ten-piece live band.

Queen of rock and roll, Tina Turner’s career spans more than 50 years. With record sales well in excess of 100 million worldwide, she is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

Audiences can look forward to hearing arrangements of Tina’s most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits and Simply The Best to name just a few.

Elesha said: “I am so excited we are returning with this magnificent show that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner. It is wonderful to be stepping back on stage. I love to perform as Tina and can’t wait”

Elesha has been intermingling her Tina nights with her Whitney nights – the music that she grew up with.

The great thing is just to be working.

“It was weird at first with the lockdown because we didn’t know how long it was going to be and then with the thing of not being able to go out, it was like ‘Hey, what’s going on here!’ But I tried to keep things as normal as I could for my children. I was a bit frightened for a while and I was bleaching everything and my husband was saying ‘No, maybe don’t do that!’ So it was just be sensible, sanitise, wash hands, but then after a while, my husband was able to start working again. He is a window cleaner with his own business, but then it was just me not working and the kids were off as well.

“But I am quite good at keeping myself busy and looking for new things, but it was really difficult. I am not going to lie to you. But it was maybe the surrealness of it all that helped. We have never been in that situation before, and it was maybe just a bit like being in a film. But I managed to get into acting a bit and managed to do some stuff around that.

“But really I just wanted to be on stage and to be singing. It was just such a big void that I wanted to fill.

“And I also knew that I had to keep my stamina up. I started running every day. I had never run outside before lockdown, but I started running outdoors, and I loved it. And I did four miles and I thought ‘Wow!’ and so I just kept pushing, and I managed to get up to 12 miles. It was great.”