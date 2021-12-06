Lewes Singers offer Christmas concert

Nick Houghton

Spokesman Peter Varlow said: “There will be mulled wine and mince pies on arrival, a varied programme of carols sung by the Lewes Singers directed by Nicholas Houghton, popular carols for everyone to sing and organists Susan Bain and Peter Hanson playing pieces by Bach and Haydn. The new Rector, Ben Brown, will give Christmas readings and Father Herbert Bennett will provide the welcome and blessing.”

Church secretary Sue Hammond said: “This will be a joyful evening and a lovely start to the Christmas season.”

To book call 01273 475320 or visit the church on Mondays 10 to 11am or Thursdays 2 to 3pm (cash or cheque payment). On the night, doors open at 6pm. Seating is unallocated but socially-distanced; face coverings appreciated except when singing.

Tickets are £10 (under 12s free), with all proceeds going to an appeal to be launched next year to improve access up the 15th-century tower’s spiral staircase. This will allow resumption of the required daily winding of the church’s 350-year-old clock. There will be guided tours up to the clock room and bell chamber too.

Nick Houghton also conducts the East Sussex Community Choir, the Brighton Singers, and the Brighton Orpheus Choir. He has been organist at St Michael’s Church in Lewes for nearly ten years.

Susan Bain and Peter Hanson are both regular organists at St. Thomas à Becket on Sundays, and both have played all the organs in Lewes – including Lewes Prison’s.