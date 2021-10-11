Lewes Concert Orchestra and the Baroque Collective Singers in concert

Baroque Collective Singers

Joining forces for the first time, the musical groups’ Lewes premiere on October 15 promises a sparkling programme of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony (Choral).

The performance at Lewes Town Hall features a prestigious line-up of soloists, including mezzo soprano Rebecca Leggett and soprano Ruth Kerr.

They will be joined by internationally-acclaimed tenor Paul Austin Kelly who has performed on stages in London, New York, Paris and Milan, and on Radio 3.

John Hancorn, chorus master for the Baroque Collective Singers and bass soloist, has performed principal operatic roles at Glyndebourne, ENO and the Royal Opera House and currently directs choirs, workshops and masterclasses around the UK

Liz Webb, manager for the Baroque Collective Singers, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Lewes Concert Orchestra for the Lewes premiere of Beethoven’s monumental Choral Symphony. It’s so exciting to be tackling this piece at last after all the Covid-19 delays. The choir are thrilled to be singing again and looking forward to the concert.”

Ian McCrae, conductor of Lewes Concert Orchestra, said: “After an 18-month break, the Lewes Concert Orchestra is back. We’ve united for the first time ever with the Baroque Collective Singers to bring the magnificent Beethoven 9 to Lewes. It promises to be a great performance – one not to be missed!”

The concert marks the beginning of a new round of live performances by both groups, who are excited to bring live music back to the community. The venue is Lewes Town Hall. Tickets cost £15 adults/£10 under 18 in advance via www.trybooking.com/uk/BGCU. The performance is Friday, October 15 at 8.30pm.