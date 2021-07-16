James Blunt confirms Brighton date

James Blunt

The album will be followed by a 2022 UK arena tour taking in the Brighton Centre on February 3 next year.

Tickets from July 23 on https://www.alttickets.com/james-blunt-tickets

The album will be out on November 19.

James will celebrate songs spanning a stellar 17-year career that has spawned over 23 million album sales, a global smash hit with You’re Beautiful, two Brit Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as receiving five Grammy Award nominations.

Amongst the string of hit singles, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) will also include four new songs (Love Under Pressure, Unstoppable, Adrenaline and I Came For Love), as well as four exclusive live performances from around the world, including the Glastonbury Festival.

James said: “Amazingly, I’m releasing my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard), but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called The Stars Beneath My Feet.

“If you’d ever wished that James Blunt had only ever released one album – this is that album. It’s 30 awesome songs, including live performances from Glastonbury and elsewhere, and four new songs. To celebrate its release, I’ll be heading out to tour the world all next year. I can’t wait to see you then.”

James’ classic 2004 debut album Back To Bedlam was recently named as one of the top ten best-selling albums of that decade, and with Once Upon A Mind, James Blunt reinforced his reputation for writing honest, emotional songs that people can easily relate to.

James Blunt plays the following 2022 UK arena dates:

February 2022

Thu 3rd BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

Fri 4th MANCHESTER, AO Arena

Sat 5th LONDON, SSE Wembley Arena

Mon 7th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 8th HULL, Bonus Arena

Thu 10th BIRMINGHAM, Resort World

Fri 11th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sat 12th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 13th GLASGOW, SEC Armadillo

'The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)’ - Track Listing

1. Love Under Pressure

2. 1973

3. Wisemen

4. Same Mistake

5. You’re Beautiful

6. Monsters

7. Tears And Rain

8. Bonfire Heart

9. I Really Want You (live in New York)

10. The Truth

11. Heart To Heart

12. Champions

13. Postcards

14. No Bravery (live in London)

15. Adrenaline

16. Smoke Signals

17. Unstoppable

18. Goodbye My Lover

19. Coz I Love You (live at Glastonbury)

20. So Long, Jimmy

21. Carry You Home

22. The Greatest

23. High

24. Don’t Give Me Those Eyes

25. OK

26. Stay The Night

27. Bartender

28. Cold

29. Where Is My Mind? (live in Paris)