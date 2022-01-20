Hastings Fringe Festival is looking for performers

Heather Alexander

Artistic director Heather Alexander said: “If you are an actor, dancer, musician, spoken word artist, we want to hear from you.

“We want to invite you to share your work with the world in the Hastings Fringe Festival this July. Whether you’re a professional or visiting artist, arts organisation, a fringe veteran or a first-timer who wants to try a new idea, get involved in our annual extravaganza!

“Hastings Fringe is a fabulous opportunity to test new ideas, showcase your talent, attract new audiences, and open up arts spaces.

“You’ll also benefit from lots of support from us and other creatives.

“We will be holding a call-out for participants on Saturday, January 29 between 10.30am and 1pm at the Stables Theatre.

“You’re welcome to drop in any time during the session to tell us about your event.

“If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected]