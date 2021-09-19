Eastbourne’s Concentus choir looking for new recruits

Eastbourne’s Concentus choir

Spokeswoman Chrissie Higgins said: “Having spent the best part of the last 19 months relying on Zoom to hold remote singing sessions, the choir will be opening its doors to new members on Monday, September 20 at their new rehearsal venue.

“The choir will now hold practices in the Sports Hall at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road, Willingdon.”

Musical director Adrian White said: “We are delighted to be able to have the use of this space for our choir rehearsals as it not only offers a huge area in which we can accommodate social distancing, but has the benefit of plentiful off-road parking and offers relatively easy access to our members from all locations.”

“During the various lockdown periods over the recent past, Concentus has been pleased to be able to offer remote rehearsals via Zoom to people who would otherwise have been isolated in the community. It is very much hoped that some of those will be joining the choir for real in September as a full programme is planned for Christmas 2021.

“Concentus already has members from Eastbourne, Seaford, Bexhill and Hastings, and all points in between. If you have found that singing has got you through the last 18 months and would like to be part of a choir, why not go along and give it a go?”