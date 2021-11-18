Eastbourne: Fleetwood Mac and Coldplay tributes take to the stage

Fleetingwood Mac

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “The Shackleton Hall within the Welcome Building has proved to be a popular venue among music fans enjoying the regular tribute shows.

“Friday, November 19 will see Fleetingwood Mac, a young and energetic tribute band, bring the live sound of Fleetwood Mac to Eastbourne.

“With just one guitar, a keyboard, a drum kit, a man on the bass and of course, the vocals, Fleetingwood Mac aims to introduce the songs to a new generation of Fleetwood Mac fans.

“Although the band members weren’t born when the original band was in its prime, they love the music and want to share the sounds of one of the world’s greatest bands to a wider audience, all with a modern edge.

“The UK’s leading Coldplay tribute band Ultimate Coldplay will appear live on stage on Saturday, November 20.

“The show promises a full look-a-like and sound-a-like experience as the group plays all the band’s major hits.

“Fans say the vocals, mannerisms and atmosphere these guys deliver are second to none and give the audience that same high-energy performance that you would get from the real thing.

“With authentic instruments, costumes and lighting to match, lead vocalist David Jenkins is the perfect front man to take on Chris Martin and it’s likely that customers won’t believe their eyes and ears.”