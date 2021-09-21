Eastbourne: brand-new monthly roots music night launches

Spokesman Danny Goring said: “The duo have brought out several albums and been nominated for a Radio 2 Folk Award (Best Original Song). They have appeared at Cambridge Folk Festival, Glastonbury and Celtic Connections and their last album (2019) Singing It All Back Home featuring Appalachian ballads originating in England and Scotland, was featured as The Guardian Album of the Month. Support comes from Hastings-based singer songwriter Tim Hoyte.