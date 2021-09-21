Eastbourne: brand-new monthly roots music night launches
Folk/roots duo Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds will be appearing at Troubadours, a brand-new monthly roots music night based at Printers Playhouse which kicks off on Saturday September 25.
Spokesman Danny Goring said: “The duo have brought out several albums and been nominated for a Radio 2 Folk Award (Best Original Song). They have appeared at Cambridge Folk Festival, Glastonbury and Celtic Connections and their last album (2019) Singing It All Back Home featuring Appalachian ballads originating in England and Scotland, was featured as The Guardian Album of the Month. Support comes from Hastings-based singer songwriter Tim Hoyte.
“As a new musical venture, Troubadours aims to showcase the very best folk/roots and acoustic artists and to provide that authentic space where performer and audience combine to create a memorable and uplifting experience for all.” Tickets £8 from onlineticketseller.com