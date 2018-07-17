Victory keeps Pevensey cricketers in promotion contention

Pevensey recorded a famous last ball victory against top of the table St Peters seconds to re-establish themselves as promotion candidates.

Bowling first in the scorching heat, Pevensey were on the back foot thanks to a blistering opening stand of 158, with Tom Rutherford (72) and David Andrews (76) both scoring freely.

On a lighting fast outfield, boundaries were easy to come by and a score of over 300 looked on, but the Pev fielders put bodies on the line to try and cap the run rate. The openers fell to a lively spell from Jzac Pieterse (2-43), leaving an oppurtunity for the golden arm of Tom Carpenter (4-17) to carve out the middle order, aided by some exceptional catching in the deep. Graeme Corbishley cleaned up the tail with 3-27 and a direct hit run out, and St Peter’s were all out for a now tempting 236 off 44.4 overs.

The second strong opening partnership of the day between Pieterse (57) and Ben Pedroza (36) gave Pevensey a platform as 80 were added in good time. Pedroza was unlucky to be bowled by the only shooter of the day, but Chris Loveland (33) kept the momentum going with quick hands and confident footwork. St Peter’s were indebted to Felix Franklyn, who took 4-24 in his 9 overs and ensured no batsman was settled.

Richard Tongue (1-32) took the key wicket of Pieterse, which slowed the run rate down and the game seemed to sway towards the visitors.

Batsman tried to force the pace as wickets fell, overs ticked away, and Pev found themselves needing 36 from the last three overs with just two wickets left. However, Graeme Corbishley (32*) and Dom Pedroza (7*) ran frantically, on occasion picking up twos with the ball barely leaving the square, or found gaps in the field to lace boundaries.

All of this bedlam left Corbishley on strike with 7 required from the last two balls, and a square cut followed by a slog to cow corner secured a famous last ball victory. Joy for Pevensey and sadness for St Peters, but both sides must be commended on such a long hot day for playing an epic game in very much the right spirit.