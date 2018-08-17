Second meets third as in-form Eastbourne and Horsham meet

Eastbourne return to Premier Division action tomorrow (Saturday, 12pm) when they travel to take on an in-form Horsham outfit.

Eastbourne are unbeaten in eight games and currently sit second in the table behind leaders Roffey whilst Horsham sit third. Both sides go into the game knowing a win would be a huge step towards securing the league title.

Eastbourne skipper Jacob Smith

“Horsham are a strong side, we had a good game with them earlier in the season”, said Eastbourne Captain Jacob Smith.

“They did beat us, but it was a competitive game. It will be interesting to see what sort of side they have out. They can be very strong when they get their county players playing. They are probably still just in the mix as they still have to play us and Roffey so if they were to beat both of us then they have still got a chance to win the title, but it’s definitely a long shot. But, it should be a good, competitive game.

“We’re not going to have any county players playing. We won’t have Ben Brown, I know that. But, we are probably looking at an unchanged side but that isn’t confirmed.

“Obviously, we would love to win the title, The first aim was to stay up and now we have put ourselves in a position where we can win the league if we win our last three games, so it is important that we don’t deviate from the play that has got us into this position.

"It would be easy to start thinking about winning the league and putting extra unnecessary pressure on ourselves, but we just need to keep doing what we normally do and just try and have some fun and enjoy our Saturday, that is what has worked so far.”