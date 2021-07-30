Young Lion Samuel completes perfect cycle speedway season

Samuel Bailey with his U8s trophy

The final round of the British Youth and Junior League for the young Hellingly Lions cycle speedway riders was at the East London circuit.

Samuel Ridley rode to glory in the under-eights this season for the Lions, a club first, bringing home the South East Cycle Speedway Grand Prix Series winning trophy.

At East London he was again undefeated, winning all the heats and the A final, finishing the season of four rounds with four straight wins and maximum grand prix points.

Kai Lopez -Davis and Paul Edwards ride for the Lions at East London

In the under-12s Harry Ridley rode, along with two of the club’s novices Logan Lopez-Davis and Oliver Mintern who both only joined the club three weeks ago.

Harry made the B final scoring 11 grand prix points and ending the championship a solid eighth in the standings.

Logan and Oliver rode very well for their first ever competition racing gaining with experience every race. They both qualified for the C final Logan third and Oliver second.

Finally, in the under-14s, Kai Lopez-Davis and Paul Edwards took part.

Oliver Mintern in action for Hellingly

Paul battled hard and came third in the B Final ending the season seventh in the league standings. Kai also did well in the heats, managing qualifying for the A final and coming fourth, meaning he ended his season fifth in the league standings.

Also competing was veteran Martyn Hollebon, in his first time back on the bike in competitive event since September 2019.

He was first in the A final and won the East London round.