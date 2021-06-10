Troubled week for Eastbourne Eagles - now for Edinburgh test

Injured Lewi Kerr / Picture: Mike Hinves

The HG Aerospace Eagles were rocked when captain Lewi Kerr broke his collarbone last Sunday in the cup tie against Kent. And then two of the club’s emerging stars saw their chance of World Championship glory snatched away from them. Tom Brennan and Drew Kemp were withdrawn from a World Under-21 qualifier in Germany because of Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Co-promoter Lee Kilby said: “There’s a lot been going on behind the scenes this week but we cannot take our eyes of the fact that Edinburgh pose a stiff challenge to us on Saturday. They are unbeaten so far this season and I think their team this year is a lot better than many people think.”

He added that it was important also for the Eagles to move up the Championship table to get within striking distance of league leaders Glasgow who already on 13 points from four fixtures.

“We’re on three points from two matches and in this condensed season it is vital we get into the top six and the Play Off places as soon as we can,” he said. “There is going to be little margin for error this season.”

Once again, because of Covid-19 restrictions, the match is all-ticket. Tickets for the match which starts at 7.30pm are available from the club website and the message is don’t leave it too late to buy like around 100 people who have enquired about buying tickets a few hours before both matches which have taken place so far at Arlington. Tickets are available until sold out, or until 11am on Saturday morning (whichever is sooner), to comply with council ticketing regulations.