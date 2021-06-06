Thornback is an 11lb ray of light for Whippy
Former international boat angler Jim Whippy has smashed the Anderida club record for the thornback ray.
He caught the 11lb 12oz specimen from the shore at Beachlands, Pevensey Bay on Wednesday evening using a bait of squid and bluey cocktail.
The previous record for the Pevensey-based club was a fish of 9lb 8ozs caught by Gary Banfield last year.
