Thornback is an 11lb ray of light for Whippy

Former international boat angler Jim Whippy has smashed the Anderida club record for the thornback ray.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 9:30 am
Jim Whippy with a club record thornback ray

He caught the 11lb 12oz specimen from the shore at Beachlands, Pevensey Bay on Wednesday evening using a bait of squid and bluey cocktail.

The previous record for the Pevensey-based club was a fish of 9lb 8ozs caught by Gary Banfield last year.

Been out for a catch off the Sussex coast? Send us news and pictures of your angling feats – email [email protected]