Speedway gallery: Best of the pictures from Eastbourne Eagles v Poole Pirates
Eastbourne Eagles finally got their season under way after a couple of washouts when the sun came out to greet the return of fans - and Poole Pirates - to Arlington Stadium.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:50 pm
It was a great occasion too as the Eagles recovered from a poor start to beat the Pirates 45-44. See pictures from Mike Hinves on this page and the ones linked and find out how Eastbourne Seagulls were involved in a close encounter of their own away to Kent Royals on Bank Holiday Monday here.
