London and Lisbon among destinations for Eastbourne and Hailsham athletes

Jade De Silva & Emma Trenners of Run Wednesdays

It was a double celebration for the club as this saw runners finally participate in the actual event following cancellations because of the Covid lockdowns.

The London Marathon is an annual marathon founded by Chris Brasher and John Disley in 1981. The course is set around the River Thames, starting in Blackheath and finishing at The Mall.

Ten runners from the club participated in the marathon, including Louise Ryan, Lee Dunstall, Jade De Silva, Emma Trenners and Helen Ridley.

Hailsham Harriers in Lisbon

Hannah Holland, captain for Female Run Wednesdays, used her place in the event to raise money for a charity close to her heart – MIND.

Hannah joined the club in the summer of 2014, using running to have time and space to think while bringing up her young son and starting a new role at work.

“With World Mental Health Day taking place in October 2021, the marathon was a timely reminder that we should all be looking after our mental health and be there for one another,” she said.

“Every year one in four adults will experience a mental health problem. Being part of the Run Wednesdays meant I was able to make new friends and find support and encouragement from its awesome community of runners.” Anyone wishing to donate to Hannah for her achievement can do so via her Just Giving Page at www.just

Lianne Leakey at Tonbridge

giving.com/fundraising/Hannah-Edleston1 If you are interested in starting running as part of your daily exercise regime, maybe even working towards running a marathon, and would like to some friendly support and advice check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook and Instagram pages.

* Races at home and overseas brought many incredible performances from Hailsham Harriers runners.

Eight took part in the first fixture of the Sussex Cross Country League at Goodwood.

In the U17, U20, senior and vets women’s race, 122 runners competed in a strong field. First for the Harriers was Helen O’Sullivan in 38th, followed by Felicity Webster (63rd), Hannah Deubert-Chapman (73rd), Annette Feakes (81st), Tracy Erridge (82nd), Lisa Phillips (92nd), Felicity Williams (96th), and Julie Chicken (98th).

In Dorset, David Stringer (6:39:24), Michaela Stringer (5:16:31), Emma Murphy (5:50:56) and Faye McClelland (5:53:17) did the ‘Race to the Sea’, a 50k ultra marathon.

The Beachy Head Half Marathon witnessed a large turnout of Hailsham Harriers with Ross Brocklehurst finishing third in an impressive time of 1:27:36. Also taking part were Alex Plowman 1:45:59, Chris Little 1:59:51, Victoria Little 2:12:05, Frances Delves 2:22:29, Steph Bassett 2:23:29, Darren Gillett 2:30:31, Jane Mercer 2:34:98, Dave Mercer 2:34:10, Robbie Proietti 2:43:59, Julie Hickling 2:51:52, Wendy Quinn, 2:57:53 and Norman Harris 2:59:17.

In sunny Portsmouth, Rachel Hillman and Doug Wood did the Great South Run along with 16,000 others.

Hillman, who gained a new marathon PB in Berlin recently, flew across the line in 1:01:37 for a new 10-mile PB, competing for the first time on the elite start. Wood achieved a new PB of 1:20:03.

Four Hailsham Harriers ran the Lisbon Marathon in temperatures of 24C.

Adam Davies secured himself a new marathon PB in 3:19:33 with Shaun Webster finishing in 4:04:29, Pete Daws 4:33:09 and Alan Thornton 4:35:39.

Hailsham Harriers wish well all those taking pain The Beachy Head Marathon and 10k.

* Hailsham Harrier Lianne ’The Leeks’ Leakey stormed to second place in the ladies’ race at the Tonbridge Half Marathon.

The route is an out and back, accurately measured, undulating course on closed roads and lanes to the South of Tonbridge town.

The challenging half takes runners through the pretty village of Leigh and is hugely supported by the Tonbridge townsfolk.

Organised by the Nice Work events team with support from the Scouts and the Lions Club, the Tonbridge Half returned for its tenth year.

With close to 700 runners taking part, Leakey flew across the line securing herself a new half marathon personal best time of 1:31:47.

This makes it her fourth half marathon personal best time within five months.