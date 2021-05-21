Gatwick setback can't stop Eastbourne runners in their tracks

Getting the miles covered

Runners from the club covered 13.1 miles on the South Downs over Butts Brow, Crows Link, Birling Gap and Beachy Head, running in groups of six with a staggered start time for social distancing purposes.

The event was organised by Female Run Wednesdays runner Abbie Schultz, who had been disappointed after the cancellation of one of the key club races in 2020.

“The event organisers sent all competitors their medals and T-shirts as a conciliation for the event being cancelled, but we felt we hadn’t

Female Run Wednesdays runners and supporters were out in force

really earned them,” she explained.

“A few of the Female Run Wednesdays’ crew needed to get back into running and finding their mojo ready for the events due this year.

“This half marathon was the perfect combination of fun and distance to gain confidence ahead of our next main event, which is the Bewl Water 15.”

Run Wednesdays supporters were out on the course to provide food, water and fizz to keep the runners fuelled throughout the event.

The group on the half marathon route