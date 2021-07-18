English records give Chardonnay a lift

Chardonnay Holwell-Russell

Now, post-lockdown, she is powering on to further success.

Holwell-Russell competes in the ABPU teen two class as she’s now 17.

Organisers of her sport have been praised this year as they have been able to put on the British Powerlifting Championships in Manchester.

She is now trained by Commonwealth gold medallist and Olympic powerlifter Delroy McQueen.

Holwell-Russell excelled in the south coast qualifier at Performance Fitness in Eastbourne.

She squatted a British record-breaking 127.5kg and bench-pressed 57.5kg despite that not being her favourite event.

Holwell-Russell then deadlifted a staggering 150kg – setting another British record – and totalling a massive 335kg, which was another British record, to take gold in her weight and age category.

She was also named best teen female lifter and is now looking to compete at the European Championships, which take place in Manchester next month.

More exciting than that is the prospect of the 2022 World Championships, which are also to be held in the UK.

Holwell-Russell is helped with her supplements and rebuild by her sponsors Perfect Body Zone and Life Work Balance Massage in Eastbourne.