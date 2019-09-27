Eastbourne Eagles 'want to go out on a high' in last match of the season

Eastbourne Eagles come to tapes for the final time this year at Arlington Stadium tomorrow (Saturday) night.

They face Birmingham Brummies in a Championship league match – the club which opened the Sussex speedway season back in April with a Shield fixture.

Both clubs are in the lower reaches of the Championship table and the Fineprint Eagles can only reflect on the damage done by successive one-point defeats at home early in the campaign.

On the road, Eastbourne could only snatch one victory but they will revel in reaching the final of the Championship Shield and the semi-finals of the KO Cup.

Saturday’s match offers Eastbourne the chance to go out on a high and to lay down a marker for the 2020 campaign.

Win, lose or draw, there will be a party note around Arlington on Saturday with the traditional riders’ farewells, an auction of pit boards and a few more high-jinks.

Joint team manager, Trevor Geer, admitted the Eagles had hoped for more success in the league but were delighted with the run to the KO Cup semi-final and the final of Shield.

He said: “We learned a lot this year and that will all feed in to our plans for 2020.

“What no-one can take away from us is the standard of racing we have seen, which at times has been sensational.

“There is plenty of history between the Eagles and the Brummies and we want to go out on a high.

“There will be no lack of effort, even though it is the last match of the season for us."

Missing from the Eagles’ ranks will be Richard Lawson – on duty for his top division club, Ipswich, in the Premiership Play Off semi-final.

Nick Morris comes in as guest, as does Connor Coles for the injured Alfie Bowtell.

Georgie Wood is back after a 28-day suspension.

The Arlington action begins at 7.30pm.