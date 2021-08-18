Eastbourne Eagles call off another fixture over cashflow problems

Ian Jordan and Lee Kilby / Picture: Mike Hinves

Concerns were first raised about the tough times they were facing in a statement on August 5 relating to that weekend's fixture being called off and now they have explained further the battles they are facing.

A new statement issued this morning said: "Following a statement from the club after the most recent home fixture on the 31st July v the Plymouth Gladiators, expressing concerns about crowd figures, the Directors and Management of Eastbourne Speedway have been working on solutions to resolve cash flow and funding issues, that have affected the club due to much lower than anticipated match receipts and revenues from mid-July onwards.

"We are working with the BSPL (British Speedway Promoters Limited) and the SCB (Speedway Control Bureau) to evidence and comply with requirements going forwards and remain confident of a medium and long-term solution.

"We are working hard to ensure that late and overdue payments are fulfilled as soon as possible and to secure the immediate future to get us to the end of the 2021 season and hopefully beyond. We are fully committed to honouring all outstanding financial commitments in the coming weeks.

"We have been unable to meet a financial deadline request at this time from the BSPL and SCB and have regrettably had to postpone our next planned fixture v The Redcar Bears on Saturday 21st August. The postponement will ultimately help us with our ongoing recovery plans without risk of any further deterioration in our Financial position.

"We will refund within 24 hours, the small number of online tickets purchased for the fixture v Redcar. We expect to make a fuller statement on Tuesday 24th August, regarding future plans."