Eastbourne athletes shine at Bates Green - and in home town

Run Wednesdays athletes at Bates Green

The event, hosted by We Run, They Run, I Run, starts at Bates Green Farm in Arlington, home to the well-known Bluebell Walk.

The run takes participants through some beautiful Sussex countryside, with the aim being to do as many 3.5-mile laps as one can in six hours.

Overall the team completed 640.5 miles, with two runners finishing in the top five overall and four in the top 10.

Special mention goes to Female Run Wednesdays runner Evelyn Griffiths who, despite two falls, completed her longest run to date of 28 miles in 5hrs and 23 minutes.

Kevin Moulding, who ran 28.2 miles in 12th position overall, was delighted with the race.

“I have to thank the organisers for a wonderful event and much appreciation for the awesome volunteers and fantastic aid station,” he said.

Kevin nearly pulled out of the event at the seveth lap after suffering problems in his right knee, but with the aid of the hosting support team managed to go on and complete nine laps overall.

More of the Run Wednesdays runners will be participating in forthcoming the Beachy Head full marathon, half marathon and 10k event.

If you have ever thought about running your first marathon or ultra event, or just want to get fit with a friendly club, please go to the Run Wednesdays Facebook page for further information.

* Eastbourne Rovers claimed first places and the course record in last Sunday’s Eastbourne Tempo 10k.

It proved to be a eventful day out for Rovers athletes running in the event on Eastbourne’s promenade.

A lovely sunny day welcomed the organisers, volunteers and runners.

Bryan Brett of the Rovers secured both first overall position and a new course record of 33 minutes 48 seconds.

Sue Fry was first female home in a time of 40.29

Liz Lumber finished in third place in 44.13.

Other Rovers taking part we’re Stu Randall 55.51 and Keith Axell 45.29.