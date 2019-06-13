All you need to know about this weekend’s Eastbourne Triathlon

A strong field of competitros are set to compete for the Eastbourne Triathlon title tomorrow (Saturday).

Elite athletes will be joined by competitive age-groups, and more than 60 novices as 250 triathletes will start in what is widely considered to be one of the most scenic triathlons in the country.

The race will begin from the beach, swimming against the backdrop of the pier. The cycling is through the South Downs National Park via Beachy Head and the run will take place on the promenade to Holywell, before finishing on Eastbourne’s Western Lawns. The Sprint distance consists of a 750m swim, 18.3km cycle and a 5km run. The Olympic distance consists of a 1,500m swim, followed by a challenging 41.5km cycle and a 10km run.

The event has been organised by local triathletes Matthew Dowle and Dale Anderton with support from headline sponsor Eastbourne College.

Elite athletes will be competing for a place on the podium including former Eastbourne College student Luke Howard in the Olympic distance race and current Eastbourne College student Noah Canby in the sprint distance.

Race favourite is Calum Johnson, one of several elite athletes based in Eastbourne, training at the British Triathlon Satellite Centre in association with Team Bodyworks.

In the sprint distance, seven elite athletes will be racing, including Team Bodyworks members Jamie Bedwell, Kieran Lindars and Noah Canby, with Chloe Pollard favourite for the win in the women’s race.