Ninety years of speedway to be celebrate by Eastbourne club

Speedway at Arlington 2021 style - but it started there in 1929 / Picture: Mike Hinves

The club has announced initial details of the event which is designed to be a festival afternoon.

Racing began at Arlington in 1929 but the club was not in a position to celebrate in 2019. Any hopes of marking the milestone in 2020 were wiped out by the pandemic but now the party is very much ON.

With a packed afternoon of fun, proceedings get under way at 2pm.

A fanzone will have static displays and memorabilia products including dedicated meeting and anniversary badges. This is where there will be an opportunity to meet the riders and promoters of the past with an area dedicated to helping fans get autographs and photographs.

On track, there will be a cavalcade of machines from the 1930s onwards with exhibition rides and races featuring ex-Eagles and Speedway stars from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s and the current Millennium.

The historic Championship of Sussex is being revived with a field of top British riders and the possibility of stars from further afield, Covid-19 restrictions permitting.

Guaranteed ONLINE tickets will be available to buy from Monday 5th July with a special, limited edition programme and souvenir badge included in price. (Please note Season Tickets will NOT be valid for this event as it’s not a standard BSPL meeting)

The club’s acclaimed online magazine Flying High will reappear for a 90th anniversary edition in a limited and exclusive printed edition.