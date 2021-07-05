Euro 2020 final forces Eastbourne Eagles to postpone speedway clash

There was Arlington action yesterday (Sunday) but next Sunday's fixture has been put back a week / Picture: Mike Hinves

The club believes it makes no sense to try to run speedway in competition with the Euro football final, in which England will feature if they beat Denmark in Wednesday night's semi-final.

The match will now take place on Sunday, July 18, with the HG Aerospace Eagles v Leicester Lions (Championship) followed by the National Development League fixture between the club’s second teams, The Seagulls and The Cubs.

The NDL match against Belle Vue Colts, which was due to take place on July 17, will be re-arranged.

Eastbourne managers believe they had no option but to postpone. They didn't want to start selling tickets and then call off - and feel there is insufficient time to sell tickets should England not win their semi-final against Denmark.

A club spokesman said: “Clearly we all want England to make the final and win it. We appreciate that whilst this may not be a popular decision with our hardcore speedway supporters, we have to reflect on the fact that if England make the final, it will be the biggest sporting event of the most popular national and global sport in more than 50 years.

“It is also not viable or ethical to wait until Wednesday evening to see the outcome of the semi-final. We are very grateful to the Leicester management for their co-operation. We offered them both Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 as an option.

“As a fellow Saturday track, we appreciate and fully understand that as they have priority over us in terms of fixture planning on a Saturday and wish to keep the 17th free in case they need it.

“We’re delighted that they can come on Sunday 18 for what promise to be two cracking and exciting encounters pitting Eagles and Seagulls against the reigning respective league champions.”

Tickets for both matches will go on sale tomorrow (July 6). A large crowd is anticipated, and supporters should buy tickets as soon as possible to ensure access to their favourite area of Arlington Stadium.