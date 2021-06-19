Eastbourne Seagulls bid for speedway points in East Anglia

Eastbourne Seagulls / Picture: Mike Hinves

The club’s junior team, backed by Save Thurrock Hammers Speedway, already has three points on the board from their first two matches, although they have yet to turn a wheel on home shale this season.

Saturday’s (June 19) match at Arlington Stadium against the Kent Royals was called off because of persistent rain in East Sussex in recent days.

For the trip to the East Anglian Fens, the Seagulls will be using the rider replacement facility for Chad Wirtzfeld, who is unavailable.

“The club are really proud of the way the Seagulls have started the campaign with a losing bonus point at Leicester and two points for a draw at Kent, said Eastbourne co-promoter Lee Kilby.

“It was a shame the home match against Kent was postponed. There has been so much rain and the forecast for Saturday evening is poor.

“Our aim, as always with away matches, whether it’s the Eagles or Seagulls, is to come back with league points.

“A win at Mildenhall would be good but they have two of the league’s top riders in our asset Jason Edwards and Jordan Jenkins.

“It will be strange seeing Jason as an opponent.

“We made the decision to allow him to ride for the Fen Tigers in the NDL this year because following conversations between our Director, Ian Jordan, and Jason and his family, both felt that the opportunity to ride two different tracks would be important for Jason's ongoing development, which is the key reason for the NDL.

“Eastbourne had made a commitment for Jason to ride for Mildenhall in 2020, and we felt it only right to honour that agreement, especially as Mildenhall made the brave decision to remain in the NDL as the only standalone NDL Club, a decision everyone at Arlington massively respects and supports.”

One Seagull with only a short ‘flight’ to this match is Connor King whose home at Brandon is only about 30 minutes drive from the Mildenhall track.