Another speedway clash bites dust - after some Eastbourne riders have revved up

The Seagulls in action earlier in the season / Picture: Mike Hinves

Eastbourne Speedway’s match today (June 20) at Mildenhall has been postponed.

The club’s junior, the Seagulls, were due to take on the Fen Tigers in National Development League (NDL) action.

However, the call-off did not come in time to prevent some Eastbourne riders and supporters from setting off on the journey to East Anglia.

Club director Ian Jordan revealed that captain Richard Andrews, who lives near Exeter, has already travelled 200 miles before being turned back.

He added: “Danno Verge had caught a 6.30am ferry from the Isle of Wight.

“It's always a difficult call to make with rain-offs and how early or late you make that decision.

“I do think though that we have to be doubly mindful at NDL level, as these guys are basically racing for their own enjoyment and to give enjoyment to others.

“It hits them in the pocket even more so with respect to unnecessary travel.

"Obviously as a club, we'll support them financially all we can.