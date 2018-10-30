Tri Tempo trio shine in the sun of Ibiza

Three Tri Tempo triathletes competed in the Multisport European Championships in Ibiza having qualified to race for GBR in the Aquathlon on 24th October 2018.

Jon Binney, Claire Lockwood and Lorna White completed the 1km swim and 5km run in the beautiful surroundings of San Antonio Bay. The 419 competitors reached the deep water start by boat and swam the 1km course back to the marina to start the 5km run route which finished at sunset in the town square.

Jon Binney came 10th in his age group (M40-44) completing the course in 36:56, Claire Lockwood came 10th in her age group (F30-34) in a time of 40:27 and Lorna White placed 5th in F30-34 with a time of 37:34.

Jon came 92nd out of the 214 age group male competitors and Claire and Lorna came 65th and 25th respectively out of 150 female age group competitors.