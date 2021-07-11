Meads tennis team have no answers at The Green

The Meads team who travelled to The Green

The Meads Tennis Club took on The Green LTC in the Mike Comber Cup, a Sussex wide league competition for mixed veterans’ teams.

They travelled to Hastings for the match and, encouraged by an impressive victory against Cross in Hand in their last outing, Meads began the match in confident mood.

However, against strong opposition and on unfamiliar courts Meads took some time to settle.

Brigid Argyle and Chris Kilroy battled hard in their first match but could not prevent a straight sets defeat.

Lucy Parkin and Mike Dixon looked to be heading for a similar fate but after a shaky first set they began to take control with Parkin’s rasping ground strokes particularly effective.

They took the second set 6-2 and then dominated the third set tie break 10-2 to take the match.

In the reverse doubles Argyle and Kilroy were always competitive and played some attractive tennis but could not get the better of their opponents.

Meanwhile Parkin and Dixon struggled in the first set before having a point to take the second set to a tie break.

The Green pair saved the game point though and went on to win the set 7-5 ensuring a deserved victory by 3-1 for the home team.

HAILSHAM TC

Hailsham Tennis Club’s Ladies’ second team were in action away to Cross-in-Hand Ladies fourths.

Despite playing on unfamiliar clay courts, the team continued their unbeaten run with a comprehensive 4-0 win.

Narun Chea and Helen Hemsley defeated Cross-in-Hand’s Alice Roberts and Anna Broad without losing a game, while Georgia Lee and Sue Ivemy beat Christine Masters and Mary Evans 6-2, 6-1.

In the reverse legs, Narun and Helen won 6-3, 6-2 while Georgia and Sue had a harder match, winning 7-5, 6-4.