Walker hat-trick helps Eastbourne Borough to thumping 6-0 victory against Dartford

A hat-trick from Charlie Walker helped Eastbourne Borough to a remarkable 6-0 triumph against play-off chasing Dartford at Priory Lane.

The comprehensive victory was Borough’s first in 15 matches, with their last win on January 5 at Chippenham. It was Mark McGhee’s first as interim manager and gave their hopes of avoiding relegation a huge boost.

With just two matches remaining, McGhee’s men are four points above the drop zone. Gloucester City are also on 41 points and Hungerford are on 38. Truro are third from bottom on 37 points with East Thurrock on 33 and Weston super-Mare bottom on 31.

On Monday, Borough travel to Slough and their final match of the season is home against Concord Rangers next Saturday.

Walker grabbed his first of the afternoon on 14 minutes. Kane Wills crossed into the box and the unmarked Walker directed his header back across the keeper for 1-0.

It wasn’t long before Wills added the second. Kristian Campbell surged forward and Walker’s crisp effort was saved but fell to Lloyd Dawes who set-up Wills who finished easily.

Wills made it three just before halftime with a stunning strike from 25-yards. Borough were rampant but they were not finished yet. Far from it.

Corey Jordan scored the fourth just after the break after Dartford failed to clear a cross from West.

West’s next contribution was emphatic. His excellent strike went in off the far post to make it 5-0 and Borough supporters were in dreamland. When’s the last time Borough had been so dominant? Where has this team been all season?

Borough completed the scoring on 68 minutes and fittingly it has Walker who claimed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

The Bank Holiday weekend sunshine can indeed do strange things. Dartford looked shell-shocked, their play-off hopes now hang by a thread. Borough fans also looked shell-shocked but delirious, their prospects of staying in the National League South looks far more healthy.

Two to go.

Eastbourne: Howes, Adebayo-Rowling, Campbell, Wills, Jordan, Ransom, West, (Briggs, 71), Torres, Walker, Dawes (Bingham, 28, Cotton, 62), Martin.

Att: 731