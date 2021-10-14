Two trips, two wins - great week for Eastbourne United

It's been a winning week on the road for Eastbourne United

Jack Reeves got in an early shot for YM, but it was well wide, as was Eastbourne’s response. However the seasiders were soon on the scoresheet, a botched clearance enabling Festos Kamara to crash home from close range.

A determined block by Mark Pritchard-Cave kept Eastbourne at bay, but it was only a temporary reprieve – a curling free kick from Alfie Peacock allowing Alfie Headlands to double the lead.

By now the boys from The Oval were attacking in waves, and although Tom Cousins thwarted a dangerous incursion, unmarked Kamara put his side further ahead in the 25th minute. YM kept out two late corners, only to trail 0-3 at the break.

Resuming, an immediate Eastbourne strike went just adrift, but Tom Tolfrey and Dean Lovegrove came close for YM, until, with half an hour of normal time remaining, Max Thompson scored Eastbourne’s fourth.

Yet, to their credit YM kept pushing throughout the feisty second half, matching Eastbourne with three corners, between which Tolfrey headed a goal.

And, four minutes into extra time Tolfrey scored again - from the spot.

Coming into the game in 12th position, Eastbourne put in a good team performance and new manager Anthony Storey said: “This is not an easy place to come to, so we’re very pleased with the result today.”