Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood eyes more Wembley success against Newport County

Eastbourne’s James Norwood will hope to emulate his Wembley form from last season as Tranmere Rovers prepare to play Newport County in the League Two play-off final (writes Jacob Panons).

Norwood scored an 80th-minute winner last year against Boreham Wood to gift his side a place in the Football League and the Merseyside-club are aiming for back-to-back promotion.

The striker also scored against Forest Green Rovers on Monday to send his side to the final and to make sure his former side remained in the fourth tier.

The former Eastbourne Town player recently won League Two player of the year following a tremendous campaign which saw the striker finish the season as the league’s top goalscorer with 29 goals. Tranmere will be hoping to beat Newport to rejoin League One for the first time since 2014 when they take to the field at Wembley on May 25.