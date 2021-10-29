Toughests tests keep coming for Eastbourne Borough - it's St Albans next

Borough battled well at Dorking but lost 4-3 / Picture: Nick-Lydia Redman

The Sports manager was upbeat when he emerged from the dressing room at Dorking on an eventful Tuesday night that had seen his side lead twice, but go down 4-3 to a powerful Wanderers side. But – after defeats there and at home to Ebbsfleet last Saturday – he must rally his players for a third stiff challenge.

Borough tomorrow take the road to St Albans City, whose charming Clarence Park ground has witnessed the rise and rise of Ian Allinson’s Saints on a storming 12-match unbeaten run.

Bloor said: “You come away to a difficult place like Dorking, you score three goals and you should be winning.

Eastbourne couldn't break down Ebbsfleet / Picture: Andy Pelling

“But once again we are talking about missing players. James Hammond picked up another injury in the first half-hour, and if he stayed on the pitch we’d probably have won the game.

“Charlie Walker’s experience is massively missed, and so is Steven James at the back.

“We knew when we signed (keeper) Lee Worgan that he would be unavailable for this one game, for family reasons. Taylor Seymour in fact did well and made three or four fine saves, but it’s never easy bringing in a new unfamiliar face.”

Worgan returns for the St Albans trip, but James may still be a little way away from fitness.

“We are currently the highest scorers in the whole of National South,” said Bloor. “And that is a big positive.”

The Sports had led 2-0 in the first half-hour at Dorking, and then 3-1 just after half-time, but the powerful home side immediately made it 2-3 and then took control in the final stages. Wanderers benefited from a fluke equaliser, and the winner was an own goal.

By that stage, Eastbourne’s young back line was under huge pressure.

Bloor said: “Those were two very close games in four days, both against promotion contenders. We did have some tired bodies at the end, but my players gave everything. The spirit is strong and they will go again at St Albans.