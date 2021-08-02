Torres off to Spain - and Borough are sad to see him go

Sergio Torres on the touchline with Danny Bloor

Borough can confirm that Torres has taken the decision to relocate to Spain with his family. The popular assistant manager will leave the Sports after Borough's opening National League South fixture on August 14 against Hampton & Richmond, leaving for Spain the day after.

Ben Austin will step up to become the new assistant manager, but Torres leaves behind plenty of friends both at Priory Lane and all over the country having first come to England 18 years ago.

"A few weeks ago my wife and my family thought about our future and we have made the very difficult decision to move abroad," explained the Argentine, who joined the Sports as a player in 2017.

"It's been a very tough decision, I can't lie, especially when you think about how much time and effort we as a group have put in and we have built something really special here at the club. We are moving to Mallorca and now we have a few weeks to enjoy ourselves before a big move."

Sports boss Danny Bloor was keen to praise his outgoing number two. "All I can ever say are fantastic words about Sergio," he said. "It's been an honour to have him as an assistant manager. It's been a privilege to have him. You don't see all the work and hours he puts in and he an absolutely fantastic human being.