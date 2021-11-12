The weakest link? There isn't one in National South, says Bloor

Eastbourne Borough were up for it against Chelmsford last weekend - winning 2-1 / Picture: Andy Pelling

Bloor, whose side won 2-1 at home to Chelmsford last Saturday, takes his squad to Concord Rangers tomorrow – one of the toughest away grounds on the National League South fixture list.

And while the line ‘there are no easy games’ may appear to come from the managers’ book of cliches, it happens to be true. The Essex club take no prisoners at their hospitable but unsophisticated Aspect Arena, tucked away on Canvey Island.

Last season’s Concord trip was a turning point for Bloor’s team.

Trailing 0-2 after a dismal first half, he revitalised the Sports with a couple of drastic substitutions – and, no doubt, with some choice words of half-time wisdom behind the dressing room door.

Borough came out firing, and rampant substitutes Charlie Lambert and Joel Rollinson struck the goals which earned a point.

Rangers, like the Sports, run a tight ship but consistently produce strong and physical sides that are hard to beat.

Danny Scopes’ team have held their own as usual in National League South and sit in mid-table, two places and two points above the Sports, and they lowered the colours of leaders Dartford in their last game.

Bloor told the Herald: “Genuinely anyone can beat anyone in this league.

“I mean no disrespect at all to the Isthmian League, but a step or two lower, divisions sometimes have a tail and you can occasionally spot a slightly easier fixture.

“Look at our own recent run. Games against the top three or four clubs and never more than a goal between us. Then at home to Chelmsford, whose recent record isn’t great, they gave us a huge fight.

“If we want anything from our visit to Concord Rangers, we will have to earn it tackle for tackle, shot for shot.”

Bloor is still working his magic with a small and injury-hit squad. Last weekend he welcomed back captain Charlie Walker and playmaker James Hammond, but talisman Chris Whelpdale is still struggling with a damaged ankle.

James Ferry should be available again after illness, but he will be competing for a midfield shirt with debutant Jadon Perez, who caught the eye against Chelmsford.