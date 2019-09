Eastbourne Town remain top of the SCFL Premier on goal difference after a 4-1 win against Hassocks.

Aaron Capon and Dan Perry both hit braces as Town won at the Saffrons.

Eastbourne United had a great start at Saltdean, scoring after just 30 seconds. But the home side hit back to win 5-1.

Peter Cooper scored to ensure Langney Wanderers at point at Loxwood. Wanderers took the lead before the home side hit back twice. Cooper then secured the point.