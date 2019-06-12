Sunderland considering swoop for Middlesbrough keeper, Bolton star wanted by Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland are considering a swoop for former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos after releasing Robbin Ruiter and Max Stryjek yesterday. (Northern Echo)

Luke Molyneux is set to turn down several League Two clubs and sign for National League side Hartlepool United following his release from the Black Cats. (Hartlepool Mail)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied Posh have had a bid of £600,000 accepted for in-demand Oldham defender George Edmundson. (Various)

Any move for Edmundson could be delayed after Oldham’s appointment of ex-Monaco boss Laurent Banide as their new Head Coach on Tuesday. (Various)

Middlesbrough have joined Derby County, Stoke City, West Brom, Brentford and Brescia in the race for Barnsley central defender Liam Lindsay. (The Sun)

Bolton goalkeeper Ben Alnwick, who could be allowed to leave on a free transfer, is wanted by Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic. (Football Insider)

The Trotters are also close to losing striker Josh Magennis as he remains in talks over a move back to the Scottish Premiership with Rangers. (Belfast Telegraph)

Doncaster Rovers are NOT pursuing a deal for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Richie Smallwood, contrary to reports. (Doncaster Free Press)

Barnsley are weighing up a move for Mansfield Town's CJ Hamilton after scouting him in the final weeks of last season. (Football League World)

Coventry City are named as one of the League One clubs interested in signing Walsall midfielder Liam Kinsella. (Express and Star)

Meanwhile, Sky Blues defender Tom Davies has joined Bristol Rovers after being released by the club. (Various)

Oxford United have slapped a £4million price-tag on Gavin Whyte in order to fend off interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mirror)

MK Dons have completed their fourth signing of the summer by adding Crewe Alexandra striker Jordan Bowery to their ranks. (Various)

Gillingham have captured midfielder Stuart O’Keefe on a two-year deal after he departed Cardiff City last month. (Various)

Bradford City have confirmed former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Walsall winger Zeli Ismail has joined the club. (Telegraph and Argus)

Newport County have signed defender Kyle Howkins on a two-year deal after the 23-year-old was released by West Bromwich Albion. (Various)

Plymouth Argyle attacker and one-time Sunderland target Graham Carey has signed a two-year contract with Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia. (Various)

Swindon Town have announced Portsmouth midfielder Adam May has joined the club on a season-long loan. (Various)

Carlisle United have made former Aston Villa forward Harry McKirdy their fourth summer signing. (Carlisle News and Star)