Southampton boss Pellegrino says they need more than draws to survive in relegation battle

Mauricio Pellegrino says Southampton need more than draws to get themselves out the relegation battle in the Premier League

Their 1-1 draw at St Mary's with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night equaled Saints’ longest ever Premier League winless streak of 12 matches.

Glenn Murray's first-half penalty being leveled by Jack Stephens' delicate flick in the second half meant the home side have now drawn all five of their league matches against the three promoted teams this season.

The result kept Saints in the bottom three, but lifted them a place to 18th, while Albion have a point more, but sit in 15th with Newcastle (14th), Stoke City (16th) and Huddersfield (17th) all level on 25 points.

Albion boss Chris Hughton saw the draw as a positive point, Pellegrino meanwhile admitted he was 'not happy' with the stalemate.

He said: “For us to draw at home is not enough in this moment. I think the first 15 minutes we allowed them in the second ball to arrive to wide areas because they are a clinical team and in one ball they make a penalty.

“After the penalty I think we control totally the game. At the same time we couldn’t play quick enough to try to create more possibilities.

“We made some substitutions but little by little our anxiety doesn’t allow us to be in the right position in the right way to move the ball quick enough. It’s one point and obviously we are not happy with this.

“I think the team in the last five or six weeks was growing and we have to learn from this situation that every single detail at this level makes the difference."