Spanish giants Real Madrid want Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. The European champions fired Julen Lopetegui after just four and a half months in charge on Monday, say the Sun.

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele could be allowed to leave the Nou Camp in January and Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with the 21-year-old Frenchman, also according to The Sun. Here is today's Rumour Mill.