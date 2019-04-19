Real Madrid set to sign Chelsea's Eden Hazard, West Ham offered Roma striker - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Real Madrid are set to seal the signing of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, for £86m. (Marca) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Eden Hazard (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images) Here's when the Bostik League play-offs will take place Horsham YMCA boss Buckland: 'If I had been offered second at Christmas I would’ve taken it'