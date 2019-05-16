Popular striker back at Eastbourne Borough after Dagenham and Redbridge move

Eastbourne Borough have signed their former striker Elliott Romain.

Romain, 27, was a popular figure at Priory Lane and his all action displays earned the former Lewes and Three Bridges man a move to Dagenham and Redbridge in 2017.

Romian was highly thought of at Dagenham but struggled to hold down a regular first team position and was loaned to Torquay United and then Maidstone.

The forward is manager Lee Bradbury’s first signing as he shapes his team for next season’s National League South. Dean Cox and Tobi Adebayo-Rowling are already in place with five more expected to sign next week.

Borough, who spent the latter part of last season flirting with relegation, appointed Bradbury on a two-year contract following his dismissal from Havant and Waterlooville.

Paul Doswell, the ex Sutton manager, has moved into Havant job. Doswell will no doubt have his favourites and several Havant players are leaving – which could result in a bit of migration along the coast.

As a result of the play-offs, the league will have Weymouth (where Yemi Odubade moved to), Tonbridge and Dorking Wanderers joining Nat South. Coming down are Havant, Aldershot, Maidstone and probably also Braintree.

There will also be some shifting of the boundary with Gloucester going to the North and either Oxford City or Braintree also going North.

Either way, the shake-down means significantly less travelling for Borough - they no longer have to travel to Weston, Truro, Torquay or Gloucester. Woking beat Welling in the play-off final, so Woking go back up to National League and Eastbourne based manager Steve King is still in the South with Welling.