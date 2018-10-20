Newcastle United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1: 'It is a big victory for us that we had to earn' - Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton hailed Brighton and Hove Albion's 1-0 win at Newcastle United as a 'big victory'.

Beyal Kayal's 29th minute goal was enough for the three points and Albion's first away win in 18.

“It is a big victory for us that we had to earn. We probably were up against it, we had more shots against us than we would in a normal game against a team desperate to get a result. It was the type of victory we had to work really hard to get a victory.

"Newcastle could have got a fortunate goal and then the tide might have turned, it was like that.

“We were always scrapping on the break. We had arguably the best opportunities at the end of the game.

"I thought we had a very good goalkeeper today but two outstanding centre-halves. This was a game that was going to have a lot of crosses coming in but they got their heads on it and threw their bodies on it

