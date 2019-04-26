Lambert targets a double over champions Chichester on final day of the season

Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert heaped praise on his players ahead of their final match of the season against champions Chichester City United at the Saffrons tomorrow.

Town’s fine form of one defeat in their last 25 has kept them in contention for second spot.

“They have been brilliant and I cannot fault them,” said Lambert. “They have just kept on going, picking up win after win. I told them earlier in season, if we can continue this run then we will be close and that’s how it’s turned out it.

“The only trouble is, Horsham, Newhaven and Chichester have all been consistent and fair play to them all for that. We have a slim chance of second but if you look at who the other teams are playing and goal difference – then we will need quite a few things to go our way.

“We are looking at fourth but you never know. We need to be at it and put ourselves in the best position if the other teams slip-up or if things don’t go their way.”

Town are keen to finish their season on a high and do the double over the champions. Last October, they won 2-1 at the Countrywide Gas Stadium thanks to a double strike from George Taggart.

Lambert added, “It is sure to be a competitive match and that’s exactly how we want it. They will want to repay us and we will be keen to do the double over them.

“They are the champions, we will give them the guard of honour and then it is game on. We want to finish the season well for our fans and for all at the club. Then we can start looking at next season. I haven’t spoken to the club but I am keen to go again. If we can keep the majority of this team together, then we can be challenging.”